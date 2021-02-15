Former Spanish Olympic Committee President José María Echevarría Dies.

THE former president of the Spanish Olympic Committee (COE) José María Echevarría has died at the age of 88, the COE, which he led between 2002 and 2005, reported on Monday, February 15.

A tweet from the organisation read: “We deeply regret the death of José María Echevarría y Arteche, sixteenth president of the Spanish Olympic Committee. Our condolences to his family, relatives and all the Spanish Olympism, who today are dressed in mourning. Rest in peace.”

Lamentamos profundamente el fallecimiento de José María Echevarría y Arteche, decimosexto presidente del Comité Olímpico Español.

Nuestro más sentido pésame a su familia, allegados y a todo el olimpismo español, que hoy se viste de luto. Descanse en paz. pic.twitter.com/hnFXHAEkOZ — Comité Olímpico Español (@COE_es) February 15, 2021



Echevarría served as vice-president of the COE until he was promoted to president following the tragic death of former president Alfredo Goyeneche, who died in a traffic accident in March 2002.

Current COE president Alexander White paid his respects via his Twitter account, writing: “Shocked by the death of José María Echevarría y Arteche, my predecessor as president of the COE. I wish from here to send my sincere condolences to his family and friends. Your legacy in this house continues every day. Rest in peace. Will always remember you.”

Last month, the COE mourned the lose of Spanish long-distance runner Alejandro Gómez, one of the best long-distance runners in Spanish athletics having won national and international titles, who sadly passed away on January 31 as a result of a brain tumour, at the age of 53.

