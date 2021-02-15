Former Page 3 Girl Susan Shaw Dies after Four-Year Cancer Battle.

THE former glamour model and Page 3 girl, who famously turned down rocker Rod Stewart and posed nude with F1 driver James Hunt, passed away at the age of 70 on Wednesday (February 10) following a four year battle with lung cancer.

Her daughter Kim, 37, told The Sun: “I’m really proud of her and her work. She travelled all over the world and met amazing people.

“She was also good friends with Linda Lusardi and Samantha Bond.

“Her friend told me Rod Stewart pursued her and even contacted her agent to ask her out. But she wasn’t interested.”

Shaw’s only marriage to Ian Drury ended almost 20 years ago, but the former couple remained close following their separation.

As reported by the Daily Mail, daughter Kim added: “They stayed friendly, even after the split, and dad helped take care of her when she was sick.”

The former page 3 model was fictionalised in the 2013 movie Rush, starring Chris Hemsworth as James Hunt. The pair were famously photographed together during a racy shoot after he won the World Championship in 1976.

The iconic picture shows Hunt posed with his overalls unzipped baring his chest with a badge that said “sex, breakfast of champions” as a nude Susan gazed up at him.

After retiring from motor racing, the British F1 driver established a career commenting on Grands Prix for the BBC before he died from a heart attack aged 45, while Shaw went on to model into her 50’s.

