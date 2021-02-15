FIVE THOUSAND Cyclists Join Protest For Safer Bike Lanes In Malaga City on Sunday afternoon

A protest In Malaga city on Sunday morning organised by the association Ruedas Redondas, to call for a better and safer, system of segragated bicycle lanes in the city, attracted around 5000 people.

The situation arose after the Malaga council had brought in a new by-law on February 1 that stopped cyclists and scooter riders from using the pavements of Malaga, and a system of fines came into operation for any infringements.

Sunday’s protest was nicknamed a ‘bicifestación’, joining a combination of ‘bici’ (bike) and ‘manifestación’ (demonstration), and the turnout of people surprised even the organiser, José Luis Marín, who rode at the head of the line of cyclists as it left the port area at 11am.

Mr Marin said his manifesto has three objectives: to achieve a safe network of segregated cycle lanes, an adequate network of bicycle parking racks, and protection for children and the most vulnerable.

Carmen Robles, a 64-year-old Malaga resident was one of Sunday’s participants, who confessed to SUR in English that she felt scared having to risk riding her bicycle in among traffic in the city when there are no designated cycle lanes, saying about the new regulation, “This will put a lot of people off cycling”.

José Luis Marín said, “We want to use our bikes for our everyday needs, because they are not aggressive, don’t cause atmospheric or noise pollution, and are healthy”.

The protest had its desired effect as on Sunday afternoon, Malaga council called a meeting of its “bicycle committee”, with Councillor for Mobility, José del Río, saying that he had heard the people of Malaga and would act as soon as possible “to provide spaces for use by bicycles and personal mobility vehicles where technically viable”.

