Father of Missing Chef Dies aged 74 Not Knowing What Happened To Her

Father of Missing Chef Claudia Lawrence Dies aged 74 Not Knowing What Happened To His Daughter.

THE FATHER of missing chef Claudia Lawrence, who disappeared nearly 12 years ago, has died without finding out what happened to his daughter. Peter Lawrence, OBE, passed away last Thursday aged 74 in St Leonard’s Hospice, in York, North Yorkshire, following a short illness.

Speaking last year, Mr Lawrence revealed how the pain of not knowing what has happened to her “eats into” him.

Devastated dad Peter said: “I think about Claudia every day. It never goes away. I never thought this would get to 11 years, I’d have never believed we would be here, but unfortunately, we are. It’s the not knowing that’s the worst part, it eats into you, the not knowing what’s happened. Claudia would be 46 now. She would be a very different woman to the single gadabout she was as a 35-year-old. My own thoughts always come back to that she was probably abducted on her way to work.”

Martin Dales, friend and spokesman, said he would be “sorely missed”. He added: “It is sad that nearly 12 years after Claudia’s disappearance from York Peter never found out what has happened to her. He was a very private person thrust into the full glare of the media and despite a tireless campaign to find her, he also selflessly devoted himself to helping others with missing relatives through the charity Missing People.”

He added: “Despite Peter’s death, the message remains the same – where is Claudia?”

The retired solicitor, who was awarded an OBE in 2018, had helped make several changes to the law, including changes to the Presumption of Death Act and then the creation of the new Guardianship (Missing Persons) Act, known as Claudia’s Law, to assist people in dealing with the financial and business affairs of a missing person.

It was over a decade on from the day Claudia Lawrence vanished, police have vowed to “never give up” until the person responsible for her disappearance – and suspected murder – is found. A sighting in York on Wednesday, March 18, 2009, was the last time she was seen- a phone call with her parents, Joan and Peter, was the last time she was heard from by her family.

