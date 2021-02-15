England Enters It’s FIFTH Phase Of The Vaccine Rollout With The Over 65’s Being Offered The Jab From Today.

ENGLAND’S Covid vaccine roll-out will continue today, Monday, Feb. 15, and enters its fifth phase as more than 15million people have now received their first dose of the jab. Ministers are also now reported to be discussing plans to lead the country out of lockdown.

Elderly care home residents and their carers, all frontline health and social care workers, including everyone with a condition that makes them extremely vulnerable to the virus, have now been offered the vaccine.

In another big step towards a return to normality, people aged 65 and over and younger people in at-risk groups will now be offered the Covid jab.

Boris Johnson has described moving into the next phase as a “significant milestone”. The PM hailed the “extraordinary feat”, reached just over two months after the first jab was given on 8 December.

Mr Johnson praised a “truly national, UK-wide effort”, adding that in England the jab had been offered to all those in the top four priority groups- Wales has also met the target.

But “no-one is resting on their laurels,” Mr Johnson said. “We’ve still got a long way to go to. And there will undoubtedly be bumps in the road. But after all we’ve achieved, I know we can go forward with great confidence.”

