€600,000 of Aid for Local Businesses in Velez Malaga

VELEZ MALAGA Council has promised €600,000 in aid to help local businesses.

According to the council, they want to give the money to the Velez Malaga businesses that are struggling financially.

The town’s mayor, Antonio Moreno Ferrer, said: “We want to launch direct aid for our hoteliers and merchants, especially for those most affected by the closure of the so-called non-essential activity.”

He added: “The Autonomous Government, which is the one that has the powers in this matter, has not been able to give an effective response to this situation of closure of activity that they themselves have put in place the council are working to at least contribute something.”

Spokesperson Jesus Atencia said: “Today we are making an important announcement for the commerce, SMEs and hospitality sectors in our municipality and we remain very committed to these sectors, aware of how the pandemic has affected our businesses.

“We have also made a 75 per cent reduction in the occupancy fee for entrepreneurs in the Torre del Mar artisan market and we have already announced the reduction of the fee for beach bars by 50 per cent, and seasonal services, which reduced their receipt by 78 per cent. In addition, we made public the reduction of the tax on occupation of public roads.

Councillor for Finance David Vilches said: “These aids are in addition to others that the council team has been announcing since the beginning of the pandemic to support local business, such as reducing the occupancy rate of public roads and flea markets by 95 per cent or tax credits for sustainable establishments.”

