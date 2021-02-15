DOZENS of pigs have been left roaming the road in Teba, Malaga, following a traffic accident.

The driver, a 45-year-old man, was reportedly injured after the traffic accident, which has left dozens of pigs loose in the road.

-- Advertisement --



The incident took place after the truck transporting the animals overturned while travelling along the A-7278 near the El Cordobes shop in Teba at around 8.30am.

The driver has since been transferred to the Serrania de Ronda hospital.

The pigs were reportedly left wandering free on the road, causing several traffic jams until Civil Protection officers and other helped direct traffic to prevent any further accidents.

Members of the Highway Maintenance services eventually came out to manage the operation, while members of the Public Health Emergencies Company and Guardia Civil also attended the incident.

The news is not the first time that motorists have had an usual sight on the side of the roads. Late year a woman in her bikini is seen dancing next to her crashed car after an accident on La Antilla highway in Lepe, Huelva.

A video showed the woman dancing in a bikini and flip flops outside her car after the accident.

When police arrive the woman tries to hug one of the officers and snatches his sunglasses from one of them. This obviously does not go down too well and they try to stop her, but she resists, and they engage in a struggle.

According to emergency services, the incident took place around 8:45 a.m. The driver tested negative in both the alcohol and drug tests. Officers have arrested the woman for crimes against road safety, reckless driving and resisting arrest.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Dozens of Pigs Fill Road After Traffic Accident”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.