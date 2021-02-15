Don’t overlook the recommended precautions during Semana Blanca

SEMANA BLANCA which translates as White Week runs annually from February 25 to March 1 in the Costa del Sol and the schools are closed.

There is no obvious reason for celebrating Semana Blanca but by slotting it into those dates, it ensures that children in Malaga Province in particular receive the same number of school holidays as those in other Autonomous Communities.

In theory, it’s a winter break when the children have the chance to enjoy the snow although they would have to travel quite a way from the Costa del Sol to enjoy winter sports but it also ensures that the kids are free to celebrate Andalucia Day on February 28, a tradition that goes back to 1980.

The Fuengirola Council and the directors of the towns schools and institutes have asked families to “take extreme precautions and observe all hygiene measures” during that week in order to avoid new outbreaks of Covid-19 when the children return to the classrooms.

Infections increased dramatically following the Christmas holidays and all Councils are anxious to ensure that this doesn’t happen again and this wish was embraced by the heads of various schools who recently took part in a video meeting.

Having increased the education budget by 21 per cent to €1,405,000, to include full disinfection and cleaning of schools, the Council doesn’t want to see all of these efforts come to nothing if children and their parents don’t act responsibly during the break.

