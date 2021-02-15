Doña Sinforosa trees safe

TREES in Torrevieja’s Doña Sinforosa park will not be felled.

Responding to reports in the local media and complaints from Torrevieja’s Greens party, Los Verdes, Torrevieja mayor Eduardo Dolon – who is also Urban Development councillor – confirmed that the park’s trees will not be touched.

According to rumours, the trees in the park were to be removed so that the residents of two future tower blocks would have uninterrupted views of the sea.

That is not going to happen, Dolon declared, insisting that “practically” all the existing trees will remain where they are.

Furthermore, this information was “totally public” and accessible on the town hall’s website, the mayor added.

