DAYTONA 500 Race Red Flagged On Lap 14 After Horror Crash involving 16 cars, in bad weather

For those of you not familiar with the Daytona 500, it is one of the most famous car races in America, part of the NASCAR Cup Series, a 500 miles-long race around an oval circuit with steep banking, held annually at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

One of the key ingredients of the iconic race is when a ‘Big One’ occurs, the term given to large wrecks at superspeedway infamous for involving numerous cars due to the high speeds and bunched-up driving that is an integral part of the proceedings.

Today, Sunday, February 14 was Daytona 500 day, the first event of the 2021 NASCAR series, and it didn’t take long to witness the first ‘Big One’, which involved a 16 car pile-up, on lap 14, and ended with the race being ‘red-flagged’, with rain and lightning adding to the drama.

Alex Bowman was sitting in pole position but as the field went down the as the field went down the backstretch heading into Turn 3, Christopher Bell sent Aric Almirola spinning into Alex Bowman, and all three were out of the race, which created an almighty crash involving 16 cars.

Before the race began, 10 cars had failed the pre-race inspection test and were placed at the rear of the field, among them was Bubba Wallace in the No23 car, who came second in 2018, and was in his debut race for his new team, 23XI Racing Toyota, co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin.

