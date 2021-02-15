Cremation jewellery a memory you can carry on you forever

WHEN a loved one passes away, there is no doubt that the memory of them will never leave us, but cremation jewellery is a lovely way to carry them with us forever.

Families tend to choose jewellery in sterling silver or gold, as they will be long lasting, and that means that not only can the direct family have their loved one close to them, it also means that the piece of jewellery can become a family heirloom to pass down to coming generations.

Lockets with photos of family or spouses have been popular for centuries and still are, but cremation jewellery is a way to keep not only the image of the deceased but also a real piece of them long after they are buried or cremated.

The variety of cremation jewellery nowadays is huge, and there are many different options.

There are simple tiny containers, in the form of pendants, which can carry a small amount of the ashes of the deceased if they have been cremated. These can often be engraved with the name, dates or words which have special meaning to the wearer. Ashes are not the only option to include within these pieces of jewellery, as they can also contain keepsakes.

Some of the popular designs for pendants for wearing on necklaces or bracelets are crosses, capsules, hearts, infinity knots and feathers, but the designs can be personalised to reflect your loved one’s personality, likes or hobbies. They can also, of course, be styled to suit the taste of the wearer.

Several of these can be made, allowing more than one family member to have a piece of jewellery by which to remember their special relationship with the deceased after cremation.

For those who don’t want to carry ashes with them, as it is not to everyone’s taste, pendants can also be made with finger or thumbprints of the deceased, which after the memorial is held, can be a comforting keepsake to carry. It means that at any time when they are grieving, they can feel the actual touch of their loved one.

These unique pieces of jewellery are all ideal to hold and to look at, so they bring peace and comfort after such a sad loss.

The funeral planner can point people who wish to make cremation jewellery in the right direction.

Another option which has become popular and which mean that loved ones can be with us beyond their passing is memorial diamonds. These are synthetic gems which are made in a lab with the ashes of the deceased. The process takes close to a year, but the resulting diamonds are well worth the wait and look spectacular.

There are also companies which can make medallions with the ashes of a loved one, which can also carry engravings to reflect the person’s faith, achievements, relationship or a special quote and can also include gems in different colours.

Some people may choose charms for bracelets. These can be picked to reflect the tastes of the deceased, so for example if the person loved to travel, their relatives may pick an aeroplane and the shape of a heart containing their ashes.

Whatever you choose, being such a personal keepsake, the creators will make sure that they are made with respect and paying the utmost attention to including all the details requested by the person who orders them.

