Covid patient who set fire to hospital room dies of heart failure

Covid patient who set fire to a hospital room dies of heart failure.

AROUND 50 patients had to be evacuated from Puerta del Mar Hospital in Cadiz after Rafael Guillermo Romero Fernández allegedly set fire to a room on a ward on the sixth floor.

The fire started shortly before 7.30pm on Wednesday, February 10, and the emergency services called when the National Police was notified of a deliberate fire started by a patient.

The deceased had been admitted with Covid along with other serious pathologies including liver disease.

On Friday, February 12, a magistrate in Cadiz decreed Fernández’s entry into provisional prison after he gave a statement.

In view of his condition, the magistrate agreed that he would continue to be treated in the prison module at Puerto Real Hospital, according to police sources who confirmed the man’s death.

The deceased allegedly used hydroalcoholic gel and a lighter to set fire to two mattresses on the ward.

Fernández, from the Laguna neighbourhood, was admitted in January due to his liver condition, but a PCR test showed he was Covid-positive and he remained in hospital until the fire incident.

After his arrest, he was sent to the special module at the hospital in a “serious condition”.

Sources claim his mental situation was aggravated by his cirrhosis and worsening kidney damage.

