THE Mayor of Mijas, Josele González and the Councillor for Social Services, Hipólito Zapico visited the local headquarters of the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC) late last week.

The intention was to convey their support for the organisation which provides support for more than 300 residents of Mijas and Fuengirola.

-- Advertisement --



Having allocated €20,000 to the AECC last year, the mayor wanted to discover what other assistance the Council could give to the charity in order to cope with the effects of the pandemic on cancer patients during 2021.

“The AECC is a group that provides an essential and priority service and despite these circumstances, nothing has changed for them, they continue to offer the same services, treating the same patients, the vast majority from Mijas,” said the mayor.

Councillor Zapico added, “with these rounds of visits it is intended to give greater visibility to each and every one of the social entities that the Mijas Council subsidises.

“In this difficult situation that we are going through, we want to encourage neighbourhood collaboration and we cannot forget about these social entities, therefore, from here, I ask that we all continue to collaborate with them, either with small financial contributions or with actions volunteering so that the services they provide are not diminished or cut back.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Council support for local branch of Spanish Association against Cancer”.