Costa Blanca South News in Brief

Future crops ORIHUELA’S Environment department has begun to plant fig and pomegranate trees in the municipality’s officially-protected Palmeral palm forest. These will complement the recent addition of six traditional plots recently sown with wheat and barley and the two olives groves where 110 olive trees were planted last year.

New face TORREVIEJA’S Guardia Civil post has a new Chief Commander, Santos Buendia Garcia. Accompanied by Lieut Santiago Fernandez, he was recently welcomed by Torrevieja mayor, Eduardo Dolon who emphasised the town’s excellent relationship with the force and pledged the municipality’s continued collaboration in all aspects of public safety.

Class act THE 110 pupils at Bigastro’s high school studying online at home owing to social distancing requirements returned to school after the town hall acquired three prefab classrooms. Although this is the regional government’s responsibility, the town hall spent €40,000 on the classrooms which have central heating and air-conditioning.

Cosy corner PARTIDO POPULAR councillors criticised the €48,000 spent on decorating the office on Crevillent town hall top floor that is used by Marcelino Gimenez who heads the Sports and Public Spaces department. This was an expensive whim at time when the economic crisis was at its worst, they complained.

New approach ELCHE estate agents are showing interest in acquiring properties occupied by squatters, according to the local Spanish media. Sector sources explained this was due to the proliferation of nationwide firms that specialise in persuading squatters and rent defaulters to leave of their own volition before initiating legal proceedings.

Big day THE number of civil weddings in Alicante City has dropped during the pandemic, according to official figures, and those that take place are usually completed in five minutes. Couples planning white weddings in Church now prefer to wait until 2022 for a big day with no anti-Covid restrictions.

