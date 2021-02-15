Corpse Discovered with Gunshot Wound in a Parked Car in Germany.

THE body of a lifeless man, who appears to have been shot, was found in a parked car in Fulda, a German city in the federal state of Hesse, early on Monday, February 15.

The body has been identified as a 41-year-old Kurdish Syrian man from Fulda, who worked at a local bakery. “He has been an employee of our bakery since September 2020,” said Pappert spokesman Thomas Bertz.

Police reports confirmed that the man suffered a gunshot wound, although the circumstances surrounding his death are still unclear. The criminal police are now investigating and the Fulda public prosecutor’s office has ordered an autopsy.

According to German newspaper BILD, the man has at least one gunshot wound.

The investigators are said to have secured traces of evidence from the scene in the Neuenberg district and police have interviewed witnesses. Officers from the State Criminal Police Office (LKA) came to support with a sniffer dog and a drone also deployed.

The dead man, who lived on the street where he died, apparently died in his own car which he drove to work regularly, according to witnesses.

Police spokesman Dominik Möller on Osthessen News: “The circumstances are currently still unclear. The public prosecutor’s office and the criminal police have started the investigation to clarify the cause of death. The area around the body is cordoned off over a large area. “