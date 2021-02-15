Calpe U3A meeting cancelled

CALPE U3A issued a statement regretting the cancellation of their next meeting on Thursday February 18.

“The venue, the Casa de Cultura, is closed because of the Covid restrictions,” David Stockton explained.

“Many of our activities are suspended although we had a Zoom talk by Ian Gunn on January 28 which was a great success and we are hoping that we will be able to repeat this success with another Zoom talk in the future.”

On a positive note, Calpe U3A are putting out a warm welcome to new members and all those who sign up in 2021 will have free membership.

For more details contact Jan Luxton at the membership@u3acalpe.org email address or check Calpe U3A’s Facebook page.

