CONTROVERSIAL bullfighting rally called by bullfighting professionals and enthusiasts in protest of bullfighters been banned from using the town sports facilities.

Enthusiasts and bullfighting professionals have called for a rally to take place later today in Espartinas in Seville after bullfighters were banned from training in the town’s sports facilities. Two bullfighters Juan Leal and Agustín de Espartinas were reportedly banned from training at sports facilities by the town’s second deputy mayor José María Calado.

According to organisers of the protest Calado has prevented the bullfighters training using the town facilities due to ideological reasons. The protest organisers have stated that the event will follow all the necessary measures to prevent spreading of the potentially deadly coronavirus, including social distancing and the wearing of masks.

It is thought that initially the refusal came from Fernando Iturralde, also a Izquierda Unida councillor, and it was later seconded by the second deputy mayor who has allegedly stated that he believes that “bullfighting has no place”.

Controversy continues as reportedly the mayoress of Espartinas, Cristina Los Arcos (PSOE), has denied that the town is against bullfighting.

It is far more common to see protests against bullfighting than for it.

