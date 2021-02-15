Brit Faces 6 Years In Jail For Flouting Singapore’s Quarantine Rules

Brit Faces Up To 6 Years In Jail For Flouting Singapore’s Quarantine Rules After Sneaking Out Of Hotel To See Fiancée.

A BRITISH CITIZEN has pleaded guilty to violating a coronavirus quarantine order in Singapore by visiting his fiancée several times in another hotel room. They are both to appear in court for sentencing on Feb. 26, and face a possible sentence of up to six years in jail and a fine of $7,500 (€6,182) on each charge.

Skea Nigel left his room at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore hotel on three occasions in September, according to the charge sheets. He was spotted not wearing a mask and seen climbing an emergency stairwell. It is understood that he then entered a room that his Singaporean fiancée had booked- the two then reportedly spent nine hours together.

Most travellers have to stay in an assigned hotel room or at home for 14 days after arriving in Singapore under coronavirus quarantine rules. They receive meals and regularly record their temperatures. Nigel arrived at the State Courts on Monday with Agatha Maghesh Eyamalai, whom he has since married.

The Briton said he was guilty of two charges for flouting the rules. Four other charges against him were temporarily withdrawn. The prosecution asked that Nigel be jailed for four weeks and fined $750 (€618). Eyamalai also pleaded guilty to one charge of aiding Nigel and is likely to receive a fine.

No Briton has been jailed in Singapore for breaking coronavirus rules, however, a handful have had their work passes revoked and paid fines. Check back soon to hear about the sentences.

