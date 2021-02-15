BREAKING: London Teenager in Critical Condition After Being Shot with a Crossbow.

AN 18-YEAR-OLD is fighting for his life in hospital after he was shot with a crossbow bolt at Abbey Wood station at around 10pm last night (February 14). The lad is said to be suffering from life-threatening injuries to the abdomen.

When police officers arrived at the scene just after 10pm, the teenager was lying on a bench suffering badly from the serious wound inflicted by what police believe to be a crossbow.

Paramedics also attended and he was taken to hospital for treatment.

There have been no arrests and police are looking for any eye-witnesses. “Anyone with information can text BTP on 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 341 of 14/02/21. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

The station was closed for a short time to allow specialist officers to conduct enquiries but reopened this morning (February 15).

Det Supt Sam Blackburn said: “We are at an early stage in our investigation and we are keeping an open mind as to exactly where this violent incident began.

“I’d like to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious along Abbey Road and Wilton Road between 9.45pm and 10.20pm to get in touch with us as soon as possible to assist the investigation.