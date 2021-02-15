Boy rescued unscathed from narrow crevice in Cantabria

A BOY, nine, had to be rescued after falling down a five-metre-deep crevice in Arredondo, Cantabria.

The 112 Emergency Services received a call at around 4pm on Sunday, February 14, from the people who were accompanying the child, and rescue teams, with a helicopter, as well as Guardia Civil and fire fighters from Laredo rushed to the scene.

The doctor from the medical helicopter from Cantabria Government rescued the boy by going down into the crevice, while other members of the rescue team set up the equipment to winch them both up.

The family told the rescue teams that he had fallen while hiking in the Monte Colina area.

He was rescued from the crevice by around 5.45pm and did not require treatment. He was taken with his mother to the Seve Ballesteros Airport.

