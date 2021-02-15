Borussia Dortmund Will Have Another New Manager – Joining From Their Rivals.

MARCO ROSE, who is currently managing Borussia Monchengladbach, is set to take the reins at rival club Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The move was confirmed in a statement released by Monchengladbach today (February 15): “We have had many discussions with each other over the past few weeks regarding Marco’s future.

“Unfortunately, he has now decided that he wants to make use of a clause in his contract, which runs until June 2022, and move to Borussia Dortmund in the summer,” said Borussia’s sporting director Max Eberl.

“So if the conditions stipulated in his contract are met on time, he will no longer be available to us after the end of the season. Until then, we will mobilise all our forces together with Marco to achieve our goals in the Bundesliga, the DFB Cup and the Champions League.”

The highly-rated 44-year-old only took on his current job in 2019 but impressive progress, which includes a run through to the last-16 of the Champions League, has seen his stock rise.

Dortmund are currently managed by Edin Terzić who was appointed caretaker manager until the end of the 2020–21 season following the sacking of then-manager Lucien Favre after a 5-1 thrashing against VfB Stuttgart on December 13.

63-year-old Favre, who labelled their fourth loss of the season a ‘disaster’, had guided BVB into the Champions League knock-out stages, however, the club had been suffering from poor domestic form which ultimately cost him his job.

