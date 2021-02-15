Boris Johnson Says Brits Won’t Need ‘Vaccine Passport’ To Visit The Pub

BORIS JOHNSON says Brits won’t need a ‘vaccine passport’ to visit the pub, but they may need one to go on holiday

The Prime Minister today, February 15, ruled out the notion that people would require a ‘vaccination passport’ to go to the pub once UK lockdown restrictions are lifted and the hospitality industry can once again open its doors. The Prime Minister rubbished rumours that the government is considering restricting access to a tipple to those who have received the Covid jab, but didn’t rule out the possibility that proof of the vaccine would be required for Brits wanting to go on holidays this year.

During a visit to a community vaccination centre in Orpington, South East London, today, the PM said: ‘I think inevitably there will be great interest in ideas like can you show that you had a vaccination against Covid in the way that you sometimes have to show you have had a vaccination against Yellow Fever or other diseases in order to travel somewhere.

‘I think that is going to be very much in the mix down the road, I think that is going to happen. What I don’t think we will have in this country is – as it were – vaccination passports to allow you to go to, say, the pub or something like that.’

Several European countries including Greece, Spain, Malta and Denmark have already signalled their support for a ‘vaccine passport’ plan to enable UK citizens travel abroad, and the Health Minister Matt Hancock has echoed the Prime Minister’s statement, saying that foreign governments ‘wants Brits to be able to travel’.

