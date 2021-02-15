BIDEN To Discuss Pandemic, China, And Economy In Friday’s G7 Video Meeting



This Friday’s (February 19) G7 meeting via video, will the first one that President Biden has taken part in, and is the first meeting of the top leaders since last April.

-- Advertisement --



A White House spokesperson said in a statement, “This virtual engagement with leaders of the world’s leading democratic market economies will provide an opportunity for President Biden to discuss plans to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic, and rebuild the global economy”.

It continued that the President would push for a global response on vaccine distribution and production, as well as “continued efforts to mobilize and cooperate against the threat of emerging infectious diseases by building country capacity and establishing health security financing”.

President Biden now believes he has the hard task of bringing America back into the fold, after his predecessor had put “America first”, and isolated the US in many ways from the international community, with Trump withdrawing from the Paris climate accord, and the World Health Organisation, and generally scoffed at multilateral organizations and groups.

The United States are now back in the WHO and have rejoined the Paris accord, and the White House added that “President Biden will also discuss the need to make investments to strengthen our collective competitiveness and the importance of updating global rules to tackle economic challenges such as those posed by China”.

The White House said the issue of climate change would also be on the agenda.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Biden To Discuss Pandemic, China, And Economy In Friday’s G7 Meeting”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.