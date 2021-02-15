Anne Robinson Announced as New Countdown Host.

ANNE ROBINSON is set to become the first woman to host the famous British teatime show after previous host Nick Hewer, who had led the programme for a decade, quit the show back in December.

The new host of Countdown was revealed in a Countdown conundrum on Steph’s Packed Lunch on C4 today (February 15) when the conundrum – SRIBNAONENON – appeared on the screen.

76-year-old Robinson is best known for presenting The Weakest Link but she has also hosted Watchdog and Points of View.

She was known for her icy persona on The Weakest Link, remaining indifferent to funny and friendly moments throughout and for using insults, caustic remarks and personal questions fiercely directed at contestants. However, she is most famous for her blunt utterance “You are the weakest link – goodbye!” which became a worldwide catchphrase soon after the show started in 2000.

Before he quit the show, Nick Hewer (76) was replaced by Colin Murray while he stayed at home during the pandemic.

Nick tweeted at the time: “Delighted to be back in the Countdown studio after another enforced lockdown, BUT this latest lockdown has given me an opportunity to consider my future life.

“I’ve decided it’s a good time to step down at the end of my contract in the New Year.

“As someone in his 77th year, who will be in his 10th year hosting the great British institution that is Countdown, I think it’s time to smell the flowers and get a dog.

“But let me now take the opportunity to say that it’s been a privilege and a pleasure to take the helm of Countdown, first broadcast back in 1982 and still a Guinness record holder.

“Although I’ll be on your screens well into 2021, let me thank the broadcasters Channel 4, the truly dedicated and unwaveringly professional studio crew and production staff at ITV Studios who make the programmes, all 250 or so a year.

“My wonderfully talented co-hosts Susie Dent and Rachel Riley but above all, the quirky genius of producer Damian Eadie, who never ceases to amuse and who always demands the best of us.

“And a sincere thanks to our loyal viewers and of course the legions of contestants who battle their brains out for the chance of carrying off the Richard Whiteley Trophy or a priceless teapot.

“And so, to whoever takes my seat, I wish you every success and hope that you have as much fun and reward as I’ve enjoyed.”

