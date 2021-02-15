Ancient Chinese face cream for men found in aristocrat’s tomb

THE unique discovery of a cosmetic product for men, 2,700 years old, has been made in the tomb of a Chinese aristocrat.

Nature journal reports that it would have been a symbolic product, which whitening and hydrating properties.

Between 2017 and 2018, researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences examined a tomb of a Chinese aristocrat at the Liujiawa archaeological site in the north of the country and found a small, exquisitely decorated bronze sealed jug filled with yellowish lumps.

They carried out an isotope analysis of the contents and the surprising results have been published in the scientific journal ‘Archaeometry‘: this is one of the first examples of the use of cosmetic products in China.

According to Nature journal, which also echoes the finding, the remains of the facial cream were made with the fat of a ruminant animal, such as a cow, and a substance known as ‘moon milk’ , which was made with white stalactites from limestone caves. These mineral powders absorb sweat and oil from the skin.

The use of cosmetics in China is thought to date back as far as around 700 years BC.

