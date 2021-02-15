Almuñecar Set to Become Smart Tourist Destination

ALMUNECAR Council has announced its plans to turn the municipality into a Smart Tourist Destination (DTI).

The council has held a meeting to discuss how Almuñecar and La Herradura can become a Smart Tourist Destination after the area was chosen as one of only 50 municipalities in Spain to pioneer the scheme.

Deputy Mayor for Tourism and Beaches Daniel Barbero said: “In this meeting we have taken the necessary steps, not only to join to the DTI network but also for Almuñecar-La Herradura to become one of the 50 pioneer municipalities in all of Spain in obtaining the Smart Tourist Destination certification, which comes from the Secretary of State for Tourism.

He added: “Now what is necessary is to do a diagnostic report and then the DTI Almuñecar Action Plan will take place, which would be developed in a period of three to five years.”

There are five main areas the council will focus on; governance, innovation, technology, sustainability and accessibility, as well as a score of evaluation areas with 400 requirements. It will also involve areas of municipal competence, relationships with other bodies, the private sector, as well as tourist resources and products.

Daniel Barbero added: “This certification involves multiple municipal areas. It is currently in the first step: the diagnosis report.”

The councillor said the certificate, “is for the tourism of the future, which involves sustainability and respect for the environment and what we want is for visitors to know that the municipality is adapted to their demands.”

