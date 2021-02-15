Alicante Extends Restrictions: Parks And Municipal Buildings Close At 6pm

ALICANTE extends Covid-19 restrictions: ALL parks and municipal buildings will be closed at 6pm

The Alicante City Council has announced its intention to extend the current anti-Covid measures to include the closure of public parks and municipal buildings at 6pm.

On January 6, in response to the first restrictions put in place by the Valencian regional government, the mayor of Alicante, Luis Barcala, announced the closing and sealing of children’s play areas in parks and boulevards, and ordered public parks to close at 8pm. Now the measure has been increased; while play areas are still sealed off throughout the day, citizens will only be permitted to use the 140 public parks until 6pm.

In addition, all municipal buildings, including libraries, museums and cultural sites will also close at 6pm, at least until March 1. The regional president, Ximo Puig, announced an extension to the Community-wide restrictions for another two weeks, meaning that all bars and restaurants have had to close their doors while non-essential retail must shut up shop at 6pm. In addition, all towns with a population greater than 50,000 are subject to perimeter closures from 3pm on Fridays until 6am on Wednesdays.

Also, at the beginning of February, mask-wearing became mandatory on urban beaches and for any practicing sport between the hours of 10am and 7pm.

On a positive note, the Valencian government has announced that a working group has been formed between representatives of the hospitality industries and the Health Ministry with the aim of mapping a plan out of lockdown when the current restrictions are lifted.

