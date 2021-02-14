WHO Experts Say Covid MAY NOT have originated in China

WHO EXPERTS recently returned from China believe that Covid MAY NOT have originated there

Leading experts in Covid-19 who have recently returned from their fact-finding mission in China have revealed in an explosive interview on Sunday, February 14, that the virus may not in fact have originated in one of the country’s notorious wet markets, but may have been brought in from another country. Professor John Watson, who was part of the WHO team that travelled to China and is England’s former Deputy Chief Medical Officer told the BBC’s The Andrew Marr Show that is it most likely that the virus began in an ‘animal reservoir’ and was then transferred to humans via an ‘intermediate host’.

The esteemed professor said that he didn’t think the virus originated in China, and added that research teams ‘need to ensure that we are looking beyond the borders of China, as well as within China’, according to the Daily Mail.

Speaking to the BBC today, Professor Watson said: ‘I think that there are all sorts of reasons to do with the way it did start in the outbreak in Wuhan and the various bits of information about the way in which these viruses live in different animal reservoirs, that suggest that China is a very, very possible source for the outbreak, but by no means necessarily the place where the leap from animals to humans took place.

‘And I think we need to ensure that we are looking beyond the borders of China, as well as within China.’

Adding that the WHO team plans to return to China to continue its investigations, Professor Watson added: ‘We didn’t see all of that and we didn’t see the original questionnaires that were used, but apart from the fact that, of course, they would have been in Chinese, one has to think about what one would have seen if one had gone to any other country in the world.’

