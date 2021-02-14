Welsh First Minister Warns Schools Will Be Closed Back Down If Cases Rise

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford Warns That Schools Will Be Closed Back Down If Cases Continue To Rise.

WELSH FIRST MINISTER Mark Drakeford has said that a new variant of Covid-19 would be enough to close schools in Wales after they reopen later this month. Foundation phase schoolchildren aged three to seven will return to classrooms in Wales from February 22, along with some older students on vocational courses.

But Minister Mark Drakeford told Sky News’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme that the decision could be reversed if “things were to go against us”.

Mr Drakeford said: “The advice to us from our chief medical officer and scientists is that you should, in these early stages, always take measures that could be reversed quickly if you needed to do that. If there were to be unintended consequences of having three to seven-year-olds back into school, then, of course, we would be able to go into reverse.”

He said Wales was in a position to allow the youngest children back into school as a result of its national lockdown which began shortly before Christmas. However, he stressed that return was a “tentative” first step, which would be closely monitored.

Mr Drakeford added: “We want this to be the first step on the journey to getting more children back into the classroom. “But if things were to go against us, if a new variant were to appear for example, then we could go back to the position we are in today.”

