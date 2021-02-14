VIOLENT Clashes Between Protestors And Police In Jaén Following Friday’s Incident where two off duty police officers beat up a father and daughter



Following an incident on Friday afternoon (February 12), when videos were shared on social media of a father and his 14-year old daughter being brutally attacked by two off-duty National Police officers on the terrace of the La Galería cafeteria in Linares, Jaen on Friday, and the subsequent arrest of the two officers – one of them the deputy inspector of the police station of Linares – hundreds of residents of the town have taken to the streets today to protest.

-- Advertisement --



Tensions were very high as the streets of the town in the vicinity of the police station filled with angry demonstrators, with Hernán Cortés street, where the police station is located, having to be cordoned off by police cars and riot police, due to the increasing numbers of people.

The crowd spilled over into the adjacent Bailen Street, where protestors clashed with police officers, with containers being overturned and set on fire, and people throwing stones and other objects at the police. Riscos Street is also cordoned off, and some locals have described the atmosphere in this area of Linares to Diariosur as being like a ‘powder keg’.

Officers from the National and Local Police, together with members of the Autonomous Police did their best to control the angry crowd and reported that the demonstrators had started to dissolve, but that there were still three separate groups of violent people maintaining the tension, and so far, four arrests have been made.

A police spokesman told Diariosur that there is a group of calm demonstrators as well, but stressed, “The night is going to be long and complicated,” describing the area as “a battlefield”.

The City Council of Linares released a statement that said, “Justice has initiated this Saturday the necessary procedures to debug all responsibilities for the unfortunate events that occurred yesterday and that have caused very serious injuries to a resident of our city”.

It continued, “The society of Linares, without fissures, has shown its firm and forceful repulsion to the lamentable images that we saw yesterday afternoon. Linares is a city that has been able to be at the height at all times. Now it is Justice who must act. Finally, we reiterate again our support to the victim and his family”.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Violent Clashes Between Protestors And Police In Jaén Following Friday’s Incident”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.