TUNNEL Linking Northern Ireland To Great Britain Could Be Approved As Early As Next Month



Plans to build an undersea tunnel that will link Northern Ireland to Great Britain could possibly get the go-ahead as soon as next month, The Telegraph has learned, with Boris Johnson apparently only waiting on the findings of a study by Sir Peter Hendy, the chairman of Network Rail, on the feasibility of a link between Stranraer in Scotland, and Larne in Northern Ireland.

The tunnel, already being dubbed “Boris’ Burrow”, would be around the same length as the Channel Tunnel that connects Kent to France, and, if constructed, would help to unblock trade which has been hit by Brexit, as well as pleasing unionists who are currently outraged at the way the Government has allowed the EU to impose new checks on ferry cargo heading to Northern Ireland.

Sir Peter’s interim report is expected to be finalised in the next few weeks ready to be presented to the Prime Minister, who could then recommend the Government to commission a formal feasibility study of the project.

Boris Johnson had previously spoken of the need for such a tunnel back in 2018, and he has already spoken with and apparently, has the enthusiastic private backing of, Alister Jack, the Scottish secretary.

Mr Jack, interviewed by Chopper’s Politics podcast, said he favoured a tunnel because “a bridge would be closed for probably 100 days a year with the weather in the Irish Sea. My strong inclination would be that he thinks it should be a tunnel, because he and I have had conversations about the weather patterns in the Irish Sea and Beaufort’s Dyke, and there’s a munitions deposit there”.