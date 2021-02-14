The Vuelta returns to Almeria

THE Costa de Almeria brand will feature in this year’s edition of La Vuelta Ciclista a España cycle race.

The 76th edition of the Vuelta, an international Grand Tour race attracting the world’s cycling elite, begins this year in Burgos on August 14.

The teams reach Almeria on August 22 for the 187.7-kilometre ninth stage that finishes in Alta de Velefique after setting out from Huercal-Overa.

The race resumes on August 24, leaving Roquetas on a 190.2-kilometre route ending in Rincon de la Victoria.

“We are very proud that the Almeria Diputacion succeeded in bringing La Vuelta back to Almeria,” declared Fernando Gimenez, who heads the provincial council’s Tourism department.

“This is one of the best pieces of news we could have had this year to promote the province’s combined tourism-sport offer,” he said.

“The Vuelta passing through the Costa de Almeria confirms the province as one of the world’s best locations for cycling and sports tourism,” Gimenez added.

