Linda Hall
GRAND TOUR: La Vuelta Ciclista a España attracts the international cycling elite Photo credit: Diputacion de Almeria

THE Costa de Almeria brand will feature in this year’s edition of La Vuelta Ciclista a España cycle race.

The 76th edition of the Vuelta, an international Grand Tour race attracting the world’s cycling elite, begins this year in Burgos on August 14.

The teams reach Almeria on August 22 for the 187.7-kilometre ninth stage that finishes in Alta de Velefique after setting out from Huercal-Overa.

The race resumes on August 24, leaving Roquetas on a 190.2-kilometre route ending in Rincon de la Victoria.


“We are very proud that the Almeria Diputacion succeeded in bringing La Vuelta back to Almeria,” declared Fernando Gimenez, who heads the provincial council’s Tourism department.

“This is one of the best pieces of news we could have had this year to promote the province’s combined tourism-sport offer,” he said.


“The Vuelta passing through the Costa de Almeria confirms the province as one of the world’s best locations for cycling and sports tourism,” Gimenez added.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "The Vuelta returns to Almeria."





Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

