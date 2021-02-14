Taxi Association to continue to receive financial assistance from Council

MARBELLA Mayor, Ángeles Muñoz invited a representative of the local taxi association Taxisol to the Council Chambers to thanks the taxi drivers for their commitment over the last year.

She recognised that the drivers had been significantly affected by loss of business due to the pandemic but despite this not only did they carry on, but volunteered their service on more than 500 occasions to give free lifts to those in need and to cheer up children on their birthdays.

Last year, the Council allocated €120,000 to Taxisol to underwrite the running of their switchboard and for 2021, this amount will be increased to €150,000 in order to ensure that this important local public service continues to serve residents and visitors.

It is estimated that the taxi sector lost up to 70 per cent of its turnover during 2020 and because it is so important to the smooth operation of the City, the Council will continue to treat drivers as front-line workers and ensure that they are tested on a regular basis.

In addition, it will be involved in ongoing discussion between Taxisol, the Local Police and the Council concerning siting of taxi ranks and other regulations.

