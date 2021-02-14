Sun and wind do the job

ALMERIA will soon have three new sustainable energy plants.

The La Rambla solar power plant will be located in Lucainena de las Torres while the Filabres windfarm is to be installed in Tabernas Tahal and Senas.

More turbines for another windfarm will be located in Lucainena de las Torres and Nijar.

Manuel de la Fuente, the central government’s sub-delegate to Almeria, expressed his satisfaction at the Green Capital Power’s Almeria project. When concluded, this will be the largest sustainable energy plants in the province.


Once the three plants are operative they will produce an annual 715 gigawatts between them, the equivalent of Almeria’s electricity consumption over a period of two years.

