SPANISH pensioner hit with €12,000 water bill which company says she MUST pay

A pensioner in Madrid has been left shocked and terrified after her water company, Canal de Isabel II, sent her two water bills, the most recent in February 2021, totalling an eye-watering €12,307.16. Tomasa, who lives with another person and her dog in a semi-detached house in the capital, said that she couldn’t hope to pay such an extortionate bill on her €500 a month pension.

“I thought it was a mistake,” the pensioner told Al Dia. “I can’t eat, I can’t sleep… I can’t take it anymore.”

Tomasa explained how, two months ago, she was astounded when a bill for €9,000 came through her door, but that wasn’t the worst of it. Two months later, she received another invoice for more than €3,000, bringing the total owed to more than twelve grand.

The devastated woman said that she rang the company and explained that her usual consumption is somewhere around €35 and assumed an innocent error had been made. However, after the company sent several engineers to her property, they couldn’t find any problems with the pipes or meter, and insists that she must pay the bill.

The pensioner remains baffled about how Canal de Isabel II believes she could possibly have consumed so much water, which amounts to some 6 million litres in four months.

