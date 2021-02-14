SNP Accused After Postal Vote Campaign Redirects To Their Own Website

SNP Accused After Postal Vote Campaign Redirects To Their Own Party’s Website



A row has broken out in Scotland between the Tory party and the SNP, as it was discovered that when anybody clicks on the domain name ‘postalvote.scot’, which was set up to allow the public a postal vote campaign, it actually redirects the user onto the SNP’s own website.

Due to the pandemic, it was decided to give people an alternative method of voting in the May election if they were unable to attend a polling station, and the Government came up with the postal vote campaign, so that people could send their vote by post.

To find out information on how to apply to vote by post, people must first log onto the domain ‘postalvote.scot’, which is now known to have been purchased by the SNP, or when somebody types a search asking how to vote by post, Google’s algorithms automatically bring up that domain name, and the user ends up being redirected to the SNP website.

This discovery has led Scottish Conservative Chief Whip, Miles Briggs MSP, to comment, “The SNP appear determined to turn Scotland into a one-party state. Those at the top of the SNP have serious questions to answer about this shady approach”.

Mr Briggs continued, “It has more of a whiff of murkiness about it. It’s a shameless attempt to try and dupe voters. The nationalists should explain why they think this misdirection is acceptable”.

Responding to Mr Briggs’s accusation, a spokesperson for the SNP said, “Two million people may vote by post in May, so we’ve made applying as simple as possible. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, postal voting is the safest option”.

