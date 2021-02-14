Snap Covid Lockdown Ordered In Auckland

SNAP LOCKDOWN ordered in Auckland after being Covid-free for three weeks

Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, has ordered a snap Valentine’s Day lockdown for the country’s biggest city, Auckland, after three members of the same family tested positive for Covid, it was announced on Sunday, February 14. The news comes as a massive bloe as no new cases of the virus had been recorded for the previous 21 days.

The PM confirmed that the city would enter into level three restrictions from 11:59pm local time, and the measures will remain in place until midnight on Wednesday.

Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins said that officials were tracing any close contacts and identifying public places the mother, father and daughter may have visited while infected. According to MailOnline, the mum works at a laundry facility at Auckland airport, while her daughter attends Papatoetoe High School.

‘There is a number of gaps in our knowledge around these cases,’ the Covid minister said.

A councillor in Manukau, where the family is from, is urging everyone to get tested as soon as possible.

‘In south Auckland, our community are just more vulnerable than any other,’ Alf Filipaina said on Sunday.

‘I’m saying to people, get tested, it has to be. We don’t want to end up to where were were (during the last outbreak).’

