RED CROSS To Receive €2m From The Spanish Government To Deal With Illegal Migrants Coming Ashore in Spain



Figures from the Spanish Government show that during 2020, an estimated 30,000 African migrants hit Spanish shores, with 51.7 per cent, (16,760) of that total, landing in the Canary Islands, which have become the epicenter of illegal immigration.

This, of course, creates a huge logistical problem for the local authorities in having to somehow fund the work involved in dealing with this extra influx of undocumented Africans, to house them in camps, or hotels, and sometimes flights to the Spanish mainland, but the mere fact that they set foot on Spanish soil means an expense to the Spanish Treasury.

The Canary Islands Government has had no other option than to deal with the situation, with no help until now from the central government, or more to the point, the Ministry of the Interior, but, finally, after being processed by the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migrations, a subsidy of almost €2 million has been granted to The Red Cross to help alleviate this problem, as reported by Moncloa.com.

The Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migrations, in the summary of the Official State Gazette (BOE), stated, “RD 917/2020, October 20, which regulates the direct granting of a subsidy to the Spanish Red Cross for the implementation of the program of care for migrants arriving on the Spanish coasts or Ceuta and Melilla across land borders in 2020, authorize the allocation to the budget application 19.07.231H.484.07 for an amount of 1,884,000 euros and to the budget application 19.07.231H.781 for an amount of 100,000 euros, of the expenses derived from the payment of the aforementioned direct subsidy in favor of the Spanish Red Cross entity”.

According to the Moncloa.com source, the Grant to The Red Cross had been approved by Pedro Sánchez last year but was not finally approved until January 22, 2021.

