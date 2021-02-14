Rangers Launch Internal Investigation Into Claims Players Breached Covid Rules By Attending An Illegal Party.

RANGERS have launched an internal investigation over allegations that some players were caught breaching Covid-19 protocol by attending an illegal party. The club put out a short statement via Twitter at around 9 pm tonight, Sunday, confirming they were “aware of an alleged incident”.

-- Advertisement --



Social media was full of reports that at least two players – and possibly up to four – had breached lockdown rules. The players were alleged to have attended a party on Saturday night where officers handed out fines to the party goers.

A Police Scotland spokesman confirmed they attended an incident where breaches were discovered. The spokesman added: “We have received reports of a gathering at a property in Hayburn Lane, Glasgow, at 1.10 am on Sunday, February 14. Officers attended and those in attendance left. Ten people were issued with fixed penalty notices for breaching coronavirus regulations.”

The club statement said: “Rangers are aware of an alleged incident which is subject to an internal investigation. We will make no further comment.”

The news sparked a storm of anger from Rangers supporters over the alleged flouting of coronavirus rules. One posted on Twitter: “If true then they have no future at our club regardless of how good they are or could be. Simple. The club comes first.”

Another wrote: “They shouldn’t play for the club again if true utter stupidity.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Rangers Launch Internal Investigation Into Claims Players Breached Covid Rules At Illegal Party”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.