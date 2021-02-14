Park life in Almeria City

VISITORS to Almeria City’s Andarax park spent more time there than they had bargained for last Saturday.

Some 20 people were shut in when they found that parkkeepers had closed the gates without making sure no-one was inside.

“It was ridiculous, laughable” one mother compained to the local Spanish media, explaining that her family began to leave at dusk.

“To be honest we didn’t look at the time, we were walking slowly with the children,” she said.

“When we reached the gates we saw people outside and others, like us, trapped inside.”

They all agreed to stay together, while they rang the park’s contact number.

When there was no reply, they called the Policia Nacional who told them to ring the Policia Local, who in turn said they could not deal with the problem.

Calling the park number was again unsuccessful, so the trapped park-goers called the Policia Local once more.

“They suggested we looked for missing railings and climbed through the gaps,” the irate mother maintained. “But how were we to know where the missing railings were?”

Finally, an hour later, an off-duty Policia Local officer arrived and, after obtaining a key, opened the gates to allow them all to leave.

