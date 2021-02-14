Park life in Almeria City

By
Linda Hall
-
0
ANDARAX PARK: Closes sharp at 6pm owing to Covid restrictions Photo credit: Ismael Olea

VISITORS to Almeria City’s Andarax park spent more time there than they had bargained for last Saturday.

Some 20 people were shut in when they found that parkkeepers had closed the gates without making sure no-one was inside.

“It was ridiculous, laughable” one mother compained to the local Spanish media, explaining that her family began to leave at dusk.

“To be honest we didn’t look at the time, we were walking slowly with the children,” she said.


“When we reached the gates we saw people outside and others, like us, trapped inside.”

They all agreed to stay together, while they rang the park’s contact number.


When there was no reply, they called the Policia Nacional who told them to ring the Policia Local, who in turn said they could not deal with the problem.

Calling the park number was again unsuccessful, so the trapped park-goers called the Policia Local once more.

“They suggested we looked for missing railings and climbed through the gaps,” the irate mother maintained.  “But how were we to know where the missing railings were?”

Finally, an hour later, an off-duty Policia Local officer arrived and, after obtaining a key, opened the gates to allow them all to leave.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "Park life in Almeria City."





Linda Hall
Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

