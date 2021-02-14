Orihuela church needs urgent repairs

ORIHUELA town hall informed the Orihuela diocese that the San Agustin church tower requires urgent rehabilitation.

Urban Development councillor Jose Aix recently signed a decree obliging the church authorities to carry out repairs to the 18th century church while guaranteeing the safety of passers-by and teachers and pupils at the nearby Jesus Maria school.

The councillor reassured the area’s residents as well as pupils’ parents that steps were being taken after fragments of crumbling masonry fell from the San Agustin tower to the street below last January.

Police had to cordon off the area at the time while Urban Development employees surveyed the area, concluding that the diocese, San Agustin’s owners, had not carried out necessary work as requested in the past.

