Orihuela church needs urgent repairs

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Orihuela church needs urgent repairs
: UNSAFE: Orihuela’s San Agustin church needs repairs Photo credit: Orihuela town hall

ORIHUELA town hall informed the Orihuela diocese that the San Agustin church tower requires urgent rehabilitation.

Urban Development councillor Jose Aix recently signed a decree obliging the church authorities to carry out repairs to the 18th century church while guaranteeing the safety of passers-by and teachers and pupils at the nearby Jesus Maria school.

-- Advertisement --

The councillor reassured the area’s residents as well as pupils’ parents that steps were being taken after fragments of crumbling masonry fell from the San Agustin tower to the street below last January.

Police had to cordon off the area at the time while Urban Development employees surveyed the area, concluding that the diocese, San Agustin’s owners, had not carried out necessary work as requested in the past.


Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Orihuela church needs urgent repairs.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.






Previous articlePedro Cavadas named amongst Forbes Best Doctors in Spain
Next articleJunta de Andalucía To Announce A Mass Vaccination Plan Next Tuesday
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here