Open for business again in Adra

TWENTY-ONE Almeria province municipalities continue with their non-essential businesses closed until next weekend or possibly longer.

In others, as coronavirus rates began to descend, they were able to reopen, with Almeria City, Huercal-Overa, Cuevas del Almanzora, Pulpi and Adra amongst them.

In Adra, the mayor, Manuel Cortes, described the situation as positive. Now that the Covid-19 rate had fallen to 968 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants, businesses “so necessary for our economy” could again open their doors, he said.

Cortes also reminded the local population that the fight against the pandemic was ongoing. “Because of that we cannot relax or be over-confident,” he warned.

“Over the past months we have learnt that just as the situation can improve, it can also deteriorate,” he explained, calling for prudence and responsibility on the part of the local population.

“This would prevent a repetition of the closure of shops, bars and restaurants that has done so much harm to these sectors,” Cortes said.

