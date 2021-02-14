One Million People In Spain Have Received Second Vaccine

ONE MILLION people in Spain have now received the second Covid vaccine as the rollout plan ramps up a gear

The Spanish Government has vowed to redouble its efforts to speed up the vaccination rollout plan in the country, and the plan seems to be making some headway. The first vaccinations began on December 27 at a nursing home in Guadalajara, and since then, some 1,000,485 people have received the second Covid jab, according to data released by the Ministry of Health on Friday, February 12.

However, the government will need to ramp it up another gear if the ambitious target set by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to vaccinate 70 per cent of the population – some 33 million people – by summer 2021 is to come to fruition.

At the moment, around 51,000 people are being vaccinated against Covid every day in Spain, according to data from El Pais; in order to meet the Prime Minister’s goal, that number would need to be increased to a quarter of a million jabs daily. Not to be deterred, the government has blamed delays in supply for the slow rollout so far, and with 100million doses of the vaccine expected in the coming months, officials are confident that the milestone can still be reached.

In any event, the vaccines administered so far appear to be having a major impact on the health situation in Spain, with the number of outbreaks reported throughout the country this week down by 7.23 per cent. The biggest improvement has been seen in Covid infections in health and social care services, where outbreaks are down by almost 50 per cent.

