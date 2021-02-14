Nicki Minaj’s Dad, Robert Maraj, Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident.

ACCORDING to TMZ, Nassau County Police in New York reported that Robert Maraj was walking on the road between Roslyn Road and Raff Avenue on Friday, February 12 at around 6 PM ET, when he was hit by a vehicle heading northbound.

Maraj was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died of his injuries at the age of 64. Police are appealing to other eye-witnesses to the tragic death after the driver fled the scene.

It is believed that officers are struggling to find the driver as they have been left without a meaningful description from witnesses who have so far given statements.

Fans have taken to social media to show their support for singer 38-year-old Nicki, who has sold an estimated 100 million records worldwide, making her one of the world’s best selling music artists, with one user writing:

“This breaks my heart.. Nicki Minaj. Please know that I am TRULY sorry for the loss of your Dad. I wish I can hug you and let you know you need that comfort hug. Love you Nicki!”

Another wrote: “Sending love to Nicki Minaj who lost her dad to a hit and run accident. I cannot imagine this heartbreak on today of all days.”

A rep for Nicki confirmed her dad’s death with TMZ, but did not have further comment at this time.

