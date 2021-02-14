Missing woman located in Almeria City

CHECK-UP: The Nijar woman was taken to Torrecardenas hospital and accompanied until her family arrived Photo credit: Guardia Civil

ALMERIA CITY’S Guardia Civil located and came to the aid of a Nijar woman who had disappeared days earlier.

The woman, who is being treated for a degenerative illness, had neither her phone nor money on her when officers found her.  She also showed symptoms of hypothermia as she had spent the night sheltering in an apartment block doorway.

She was taken by ambulance for a check-up a Torrecardenas where she was accompanied by Guardia Civil officers until her family arrived.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "Missing woman located in Almeria City."






