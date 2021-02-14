Missing woman located in Almeria City

ALMERIA CITY’S Guardia Civil located and came to the aid of a Nijar woman who had disappeared days earlier.

The woman, who is being treated for a degenerative illness, had neither her phone nor money on her when officers found her. She also showed symptoms of hypothermia as she had spent the night sheltering in an apartment block doorway.

She was taken by ambulance for a check-up a Torrecardenas where she was accompanied by Guardia Civil officers until her family arrived.

