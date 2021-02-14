Manchester City Move Seven Points Clear Of The Pack

Chris King
Manchester City Move Seven Points Clear Of The Pack.

MANCHESTER CITY Move Seven Points Clear Of The Pack with a game in hand

January’s Premier League ‘Player Of The Month’, Ilkay Gundogan, was on hand yet again on Saturday evening, putting Tottenham to the sword at The Etihad, as his Manchester City teammates totally outplayed and outclassed Jose Mourinho’s men, running out comfortable 3-0 winners, to go seven points clear at the summit of the table, having a game in hand as well.

Gundogan scored two and won a penalty, to take his tally to 11 goals in 12 matches, in another elite performance that for now, makes Kevin DeBruyne seem to be not even missed through his absence from an injury.

It was Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg who very clumsily took Gundogan down after 23 minutes, for Rodri to step up and squeeze the penalty past Hugo Lloris’s right hand, for the Blues to go in one-up at half time.


The second half started in what recently seems to be a normal City fashion, as Phil Foden played the ball for Gundogan to push the ball under Lloris for 2-0 after 50 minutes.

Ederson was the architect of Man City’s third on 66 minutes, claiming an assist with one of his trademark thumps up the pitch which went straight to Gundogan as Sanchez failed to stop the ball, and the German rolled the ball into the corner of the net for 3-0, with the only downside for Pep Guardiola being the sight of his midfield general limping off towards the end with a suspected groin strain.


At this rate, Manchester City are like an unstoppable juggernaut en route for another title, as they climb seven points clear of Leicester City who earlier in the day had beaten Liverpool.

