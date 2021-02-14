THE Guardia Civil have arrested one suspect after a 34-year-old man died from being stabbed in a brawl in Mijas.

Police reportedly received multiple calls after a “large group of people” began to brawl on Calle Molino de Viento in Mijas, leading to one man dying after being stabbed.

Concerned members of the public told police one man involved in the fight had been stabbed in the side at around 12.50am.

Members of the Guardia Civil and health workers responded to the call, reportedly finding a large group of people at the scene.

The injured man was initially taken to a local health centre before being transferred to the Costa del Sol Hospital where he was admitted in a serious condition.

According to media reports, the man had suffered a blunt incision wound to the chest and required emergency surgery. After spending more than 24 hours in hospital, he died the following day.

The victim’s body has now been handed over to the Malaga Institute of Legal Medicine where a test will be carried out to establish whether the man had Covid. An autopsy will then be performed.

Police arrested one suspect at the scene who reportedly already had a criminal record.

Police said they are unsure what caused the brawl, however they believe members of several different gangs were involved, with witnesses telling police there were several “bladed weapons” among the group.

After police transferred the man to a health centre, a group of people reportedly became angry outside, with officers being forced to intervene.

