Malaga Car Fire Leaves A 78-Year-Old Man Hospitalised this afternoon, Sunday February 14



Assistance was requested of the Emergency 112 Andalusia service just before 2pm this afternoon (Sunday14), to send help to an underground car park located in Pasaje Herrera Oria, Malaga, where a vehicle was reported as being on fire.

The 112 Council of the Presidency, Public Administration, and Interior of the Board deployed the local Malaga Fire Brigade, along with the Local Police, the National Police, and the Ambulance Services, to the scene of the incident.

Sadly, the car fire resulted in a 78-year-old man being transferred to Malaga Regional Hospital, as forensic investigators try to establish the cause of the ignition, with the condition of the man not yet confirmed by the hospital.

