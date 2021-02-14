Katie Price Receives £10,000 bouquet for Valentine’s Day

KATIE PRICE receives bouquets worth £10,000 for Valentine’s Day from new beau

Carl Woods certainly knows how to celebrate Valentine’s Day in style, as he honoured the occasion by gifting former glamour Katie Price with two stunning floral bouquets worth a stonking £10,000. Katie was spotted accepting the gorgeous arrangements – one apparently sporting a 22ct gold rose – on her doorstep on Friday.

A source told MailOnline: ‘Katie has two bespoke handmade arrangements. They’re absolutely stunning and will never require water, including a 22ct rose!

‘Endura are the makers of the everlasting Rose are the florists behind the world’s most expensive Valentine’s bouquet… Katie is a very lucky lady!’

It’s been a difficult few months for the reality TV star. Only a few days ago, her son Harvey was rushed to hospital after suffering a bad reaction to a Covid-19 vaccination, but thankfully he recovered after a few hours. The mum-of-five also revealed that she had suffered from severe depression in 2020, even planning her own suicide before seeking help.

Speaking with BBC, Katie said: “I wanted to commit suicide. I planned it, I did everything… Everything was on top of me, it was a build up.

“I’m only human, I’m strong but there’s only so much you can take and I could have either committed suicide or got help.”

This is the first Valentine’s Day for the besotted couple, and Katie revealed in an Instagram story that Carl will be celebrating his birthday on Monday, February 15. If this is what celebs do for the day of love, we can’t wait to see what his birthday present is going to be!

