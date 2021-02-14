JURGEN KLOPP Admits Game Over For Liverpool After Yet Another Defeat this afternoon, to Leicester City

After guiding Liverpool to a Champions League crown, and their first League title since 1990, Jurgen Klopp today has been made 10/1 ODDS-ON favourite to be the next Premier League boss to get the sack after their Saturday saw their third consecutive defeat in a row, against Leicester City.

Interviewed by TalkSPORT after the match, the German admitted the title race was already over, as his team fell 13 points behind Manchester City, who also have a game in hand over last season’s runaway champions, saying, “I don’t think we can close that gap this year, to be honest”.

Liverpool had gone ahead through Mo Slaha at the King Power Stadium before Klopp was again fuming with a VAR decision that led to Leicester’s equaliser with James Maddison curling a beautiful free-kick around the Liverpool wall into the net after 78 minutes.

The normally safe-handed Allison was again to blame for Leicester’s second goal after a mix-up between himself and Ozan Kabak gifted the ball to Jamie Vardy who simple guided it into the empty net, and then Harvey Barnes completed the misery for Liverpool and Klopp with Leicester’s third goal on 85 minutes.

Liverpool now have to compete for one of the four Champions League spots, and right now, they are in fourth place, with a number of teams right behind them also in with a change of that fourth spot, so it looks like being a thrilling few months, but in reality, the title is already back in the grasp of Pep Guardiola.

